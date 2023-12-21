ADVERTISEMENT

Moving car catches fire in Kochi

December 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A moving car caught fire while passing through the Ernakulam North railway overbridge on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Zacharia Kattikkaran, a resident of Cemeterymukku, who was behind the wheel escaped unhurt as he got out of the vehicle to safety immediately after seeing smoke billowing out from the engine side.

Three fire tender units from Club Road and Gandhinagar stations reached the spot, and the flames were doused immediately. The vehicle owner had picked up the car after servicing and was on his way home when the vehicle caught fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road accident / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US