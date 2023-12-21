GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moving car catches fire in Kochi

December 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A moving car caught fire while passing through the Ernakulam North railway overbridge on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Zacharia Kattikkaran, a resident of Cemeterymukku, who was behind the wheel escaped unhurt as he got out of the vehicle to safety immediately after seeing smoke billowing out from the engine side.

Three fire tender units from Club Road and Gandhinagar stations reached the spot, and the flames were doused immediately. The vehicle owner had picked up the car after servicing and was on his way home when the vehicle caught fire.

