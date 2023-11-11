Moving car catches fire in Aluva

November 11, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - KOCHI

A moving sedan caught fire while passing through the Aluva flyover on Friday evening.

The car was headed from Ernakulam to Thrissur when the freak accident occurred around 7.45 p.m. The two occupants of the car rushed out of the vehicle on seeing smoke from near the steering wheel. Though they tried to remove the battery terminal after opening the bonnet, the fire broke out from the engine section.

The passengers alerted the police who blocked traffic through the flyover for a while. A fire force unit doused the fire.