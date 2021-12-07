Moves afoot to open Sabarimala trekking path: govt.

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that the opening of traditional trekking path to Sabarimala for pilgrims was under its active consideration.

The submission was made by the government when a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the arrangement made for medical facilities at Sabarimala came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar.

The government further submitted that appropriate decision shall be taken at the joint meeting of the Devaswom officials and other departments.

Counsel for TDB also told the court that the Board had already requested the government to open the traditional trekking path for pilgrims.

Senior Government Pleader informed the court that steps had already been taken to post sufficient number of doctors and other medical personnel and that, a statement to that effect shall be placed on record within two days..

Meanwhile, the Bench also initiated a suo motu case on a report regarding effective management of funds allotted to Mathapatasala in the budget of Travancore Devaswom Board on the basis of the report of the Devaswom Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman had submitted the reprot after looking into a complaint by Mathra Sundareshan about the underutilisation of the fund earmarked for religious study centres. He alleged that a major chunk of the annual allocation in the budget would soon lapse due to official apathy.