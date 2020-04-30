Moves afoot to bring back Keralites in other States by road

Amidst putting pressure on the Centre for operating special non-stop trains to facilitate the return of 3.6 lakh-odd migrant labourers held up in the State following the lockdown, the government is busy chalking out plans to bring back Keralites stranded in various States by road.

The Transport Department had taken the lead in the consultations with Home Ministry issuing norms for inter-State movement to allow the stranded return home by road.

The transportation of 3.6 lakh migrant labourers using the KSRTC fleet to West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and other States is not feasible in the present condition, official sources told The Hindu.

Major challenges

Only non-AC buses can be used and only 22 can travel in a 50 seater bus as only one commuter can be accommodated in two seats. Moreover, per km running cost will come to ₹25, excluding salary. Each will have to shelve out over ₹4,000 minimum as the bus fare.

The other hurdles are the four days’ journey, COVID-19 hotspots, medical care, new terrain for drivers, scattered migrant population and buses returning empty after dropping the commuters.

Taking these factors into account, the sources said special trains were the best option for the migrant labourers. Train fares would be cheaper compared to the buses and medical care could be arranged on board.

However, Railway sources said no decision had been taken on the request of the State. Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra have also demand for special trains.

Adequate social distancing norms will have to be followed in trains and only 40 can travel in sleeper class coach of 72. Each non-AC train will be able to carry 1,000 people per trip.

Transport dept. plan

In the case of bringing stranded Keralites home, the government is moving ahead with the Transport Department’s proposal to facilitate entry only through inter-State check-posts at Amaravila, Aryankavu, Kumily, Walayar, Muthanga and Manjeswaram.

Instead of using KSRTC fleet for bringing the stranded, the government is considering non-AC private contract carriages to operate the services. Tax and permit fees would be waived for them and the proposal in this regard had been drafted by Transport Department for seeking the nod of the government, sources said.