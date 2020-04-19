Move to update homestead biodiversity

Look for homestead biodiversity during the lockdown period and photo-document it to improve a key biodiversity document of the State.

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) is making use of the COVID-19 lockdown period for updating the People’s Biodiversity Registry (PBR) in the State with information gathered from the households of the State.

Pictures

One can click the pictures of plants, animals, insects and all living things inside and outside the homes and send them to the KSBB.

Moths, ants, fungi, creepers, orchids, night flies, grasshoppers... From parasite plants to ferns and huge trees, the life forms around and inside every home are endless.

The data thus generated will be used to update the PBR in their respective local bodies.

It’s not just the pictures that the board is seeking from the residents but traditional knowledge attached with every life form could also be sent to the repository.

The data generated by children shall be validated by the elders.

Separate entries shall be sent regarding the plant and animal diversity of each region with a brief note on the locality where they are found. The geographical location of the find and the contact details of the persons who have photographed the diversity shall also be included.

The data thus gathered shall be send to the email id ksbbentries2020@gmail.com on or before May 15, 2020.

Updation

Though PBRs have been prepared for all the 1,034 village panchayats of the State, the documents need to be put in order and updated.

The Board has begun the mammoth exercise of giving a unified form and updating the information base in the registers. Little is known about the homestead biodiversity though a large number of insects and animals live in our houses.

“The data generated from the homestead project would go to the updation of the PBR in each region,” said S.C. Joshy, chairman, State Biodiversity Board.

Prizes

The best three entries from each district would be awarded prizes. Even while preparing the document, the health guidelines issued by the State Health authorities and the State Disaster Management Authority shall be strictly followed, Mr. Joshy said.