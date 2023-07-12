Move to translocate Nilgiri tahr that attacked forest watchers

July 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department is planning to capture and translocate a Nilgiri tahr that attacked two forest watchers at the Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement, near Marayur in Idukki, on Monday and Tuesday. The animal will be shifted to Eravikulam National Park.

Munnar Wildlife Warden S.V. Vinod told The Hindu that a proposal in this regard would be submitted to the Chief Wildlife Warden. “Upon getting approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden, we will take further steps to translocate the animal to the interior areas of Eravikulam National Park,” said Mr. Vinod.

“Two Forest department watchers will be deployed to the Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement to prevent further attack by the Nilgiri tahr till its translocation,” said Mr. Vinod.

According to Forest department officials, the male tahr reached the settlement from the Munnar landscape. Forest watchers Krishnan and Sasi sustained injuries after they were attacked by the animal on Monday and Tuesday respectively. According to local people, the animal attacked three tribal women at the settlement two months ago.

A team led by Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar, Mr. S.V. Vinod, and Kanthalloor panchayat president P.T. Mohandas visited the Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement on Wednesday.

Mr. Mohandas said that a meeting of the tribespeople and panchayat officials demanded that the animal be translocated. “The Nilgiri tahr is posing a threat to people and forest watchers in the region,” said Mr. Mohandas.

Nod for road

“At the meeting, the Forest department officials agreed to give permission for constructing a road from Vannathurai to the settlement. As there is no proper road, the injured watchers had to be transported on a dolly for 6 km,” said Mr. Mohandas.

Eravikulam National Park assistant wildlife warden Job J. Neriamparampil said that July and August were the mating season of Nilgiri tahr. “Normally, the animals move as a group. In these months, the hormone level in the animals is very high, and it is suspected that the absence of a female companion for mating has resulted in the animal turning violent and attacking people,” said Mr. Neriamparampil.

“Eravikulam National Park is the natural habitat of Nilgiri tahrs. The tahrs never attacked any people inside the park,” said the official.