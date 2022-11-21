Move to tap waterbodies for fisheries development

November 21, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is exploring the potential of waterbodies in the State for fisheries development, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Monday.

Inaugurating the valedictory of the Matsyotsavam organised by the Fisheries department in association with State and Central institutions, he said efforts were on to equip the fisheries sector with modern methods for optimum utilisation of lakes, rivers and freshwater bodies, under plans to improve the living standards of fisherfolk.

“A programme to equip traditional fishers for deep sea fishing will be launched shortly. The Government will procure fishing vessels for the purpose. Simultaneously, moves are on to provide cold chain and processing facilities on a commercial scale”, he said, adding that livelihood security of fisherfolk would be ensured.

The Minister distributed aid to beneficiaries of the accident insurance scheme for fisherfolk.

District panchayat president D. Sureshkumar presided over the function. Fisheries Director Adeela Abdulla and chairman, Matsyaboard Koottayi Basheer were among those present.