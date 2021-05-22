Move to revive domestic tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 May 2021 19:46 IST

State to roll out packages to lure travellers to destinations

The State is charting measures to revive its tourism sector by rolling out packages that encourage domestic travellers to visit the destinations.

A high-level meeting presided over by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday decided to finalise and implement them at the earliest so as to inspire confidence in travellers and woo them to a whole range of destinations in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The initiative seeks to complete select tourism projects in the districts on a time-bound basis. Kerala Tourism will work in close association with allied departments by initiating sustained dialogues with all parties.

In a month, the various approval/classification schemes under Ease of Doing Business will go online. New COVID-19 protocols for tourists arriving from other States will be framed in association with the health authorities.

The government will administer anti-COVID vaccine to deserving workers in the tourist sector and will explore the possibilities to train them for jobs in tune with world tourism standards.

Senior functionaries of allied institutions had been asked to come up with drafts of projects that can reinvigorate the sector. The proposed initiatives will commence in the second week of June.

The department has conceived strategies to hard-sell Kerala Tourism as a formidable brand by extending novel packages to potential beneficiaries. Authorities are also aiming at long-term projects of overarching nature that can redefine the State’s tourism face.

Stress will be on Responsible Tourism (RT) that will take care of ecological conservation while playing host to travellers. The department will work in association with local administration bodies so as to initiate projects that can empower common people.

Infrastructure will be accorded renewed prominence, with focus on the building of efficient roadways. To make sites free from pollution will be another area of focus and importance will be given to better ancillary facilities for rise in tourist footfalls. The less explored Malabar will be a region of special focus.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Tourism, Rani George and Director V.R. Krishna Teja besides top officials of KTDC, Ecotourism, KSTIL, Muziris Heritage Project, Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, RT Mission, SIHM and KITTS.