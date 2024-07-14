Move to hush up ‘PSC bribe’ allegation, says Surendran

Efforts are being made to hush up the controversy over the alleged bribe given to a Kozhikode-based former CPI(M) leader for a plum post in the Kerala Public Service Commission, BJP State president K. Surendran has claimed.

He told the media here on Sunday that the BJP would file a complaint with the Governor and the State Police Chief seeking an inquiry. Mr. Surendran claimed that the CPI(M) removing K.V. Pramod from its primary membership was a proof of the party admitting the veracity of the illegal deal.

He wondered what was the source of the ₹22 lakh, which was allegedly paid to Mr. Pramod, and how was it handed over. “Why is the police not filing a first information report? Why is not an inquiry being initiated? Why is the accused not being questioned? Whether the mode of payment was in cash or through a cheque? Was the money accounted for or not? What was the money used for? Who all got its share?” he asked.

Mr. Surendran alleged that Mr. Pramod was close to Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, former MP Elamaram Kareem and CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan. The BJP leader alleged that a “mafia group” with interests in multiple sectors, including real estate, had been active in Kozhikode city. The “PSC bribe” incident too was part of their activities, he added.