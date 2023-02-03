Move to hike taxes and levies draws widespread criticism

February 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Budget proposals to impose a social security cess on fuel and liquor and increase various taxes and levies have drawn widespread criticism from the public.

“The State Budget claims that it proposes a national alternative to the policies of the Union government but goes on to fleece and burden the people in the very same manner. The State is in a debt trap because of the inefficiency of the government but the people are made to bail them out through increased taxes and cesses in different names. The government needs to realise that only the taxes are going up, not the income of the people or their living standards,” says Haneesh K. H., a private telecom employee in Kochi.

“Imposing social security cess on petrol and diesel will hurt the autorickshaw taxi sector badly. The Budget has failed to address the issues faced by the common man and employees. The government is only interested in filling the State coffers. After the pandemic, several unemployed people are turning to the taxi sector to make a living. But there is hardly any mention of the sector in the Budget,” said Salim H., an autorickshaw driver from Alappuzha.

“After the pandemic, I had to take a 20% cut in my salary. The increase in fuel charges will affect people like me who struggle to balance the household budget. . Bus fares will go up and prices of essential goods will also shoot up. It is difficult for us to survive when income is coming down and expenses are going up” says Silvy PV, a sales woman at a provision store in Thrissur.

“That the government cannot function without increasing the tax revenue is there for all to see. So, the Finance Minister should have been honest enough to admit it rather than citing lofty objectives like social security for increased taxes. While fixing the tax rates, the government should have also shown some sensitivity to the public who are already having a tough time,” says Sriram J.K, an IT employee in Kochi.

Sreejith Sreedharan, an electrical contractor in Kozhikode feels that the steep hike in taxes had come like a bolt from the blue at a time when entrepreneurs in general were expecting a helping hand from the government to surmount the pandemic-induced financial crisis. “Those associated with the infrastructure development projects in the State will have a tougher day ahead to meet the additional tax liabilities. Instead of fostering an overall development concept, the government is trying to raise resources through bitter means,” he says.

“It’s absurd that a State like Kerala, which takes pride in its advancements in areas like health and education and human development indices has to turn to liquor every time for enhancing tax revenue. No wonder that memes were being circulated on the eve of the budget forecasting how the government was to target lottery and liquor yet again to improve the state of its coffers.”, says Manoj Kumar, a private company executive in Kochi.

“The proposed ₹2 cess on diesel and petrol will mainly affect the lower income group of taxi operators in the State”, says Saheer Perumukham, an auto driver from Feroke, Kozhikode. “If the government wants to have a revision in the sector, there should be some sensible mechanism to collect it based on the actual quantity of consumption. There should be a reasonable exemption in the case of auto-rickshaw drivers and emergency vehicle operators. For the affluent sections, the price hike will never be a matter of big concern.”

“The tax hike proposals, the 20% increase in fair value of land and the revision of stamp duty will directly hit the real estate and construction sectors, which are core sectors of the economy. Transactions will come down, affecting a large group of businesses, which supply material to the sector and a huge workforce” – Shravan Paul, Interior contractor from Thoyakkavu, Thrissur.

“The fuel price hike due to the newly introduced cess will make life further difficult for us. Though there have been many protests, there has been hardly any decrease in the fuel price hikes by the centre. The cess will further add to the existing burden,” says Jayan, an autorickshaw driver in Thiruvananthapuram.