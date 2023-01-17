ADVERTISEMENT

Move to hand over crematorium to defaulting coop. society opposed

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition councillors, in a council meeting held on Monday, questioned the city Corporation’s decision to hand over the responsibility to run the mini crematorium at Thycaud to a cooperative society which had defaulted on the payment of the auction amount.

Deputy Mayor P.K.Raju said that steps will be taken to collect the outstanding amount from the society. The civic body will also consider directly running the facility from next year onwards, he said.

The Travancore Electrical and Civil Labour Contract Society was given the contract for running the mini crematorium, operated using firewood, at a rate of ₹11.28 lakh for 2022-23. However, the society did not pay the second and third instalments amounting to a total of ₹7.52 lakh. It had also expressed willingness to end the contract citing the reduced number of cremations and the scarcity of firewood. Following this, the Corporation had decided to conduct a re-auction with the society bearing the expenses. But, only a private individual responded to the call, offering ₹1.15 lakh for the remaining tender period.

The society, however, came back into the picture expressing its wish to continue to run the facility. The Mayor accorded sanction for the society to continue based on this request. The Opposition councillors had also alleged that the left-controlled society was unfairly handed back the responsibility of running the mini crematorium.

