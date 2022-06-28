Move to exclude quota seats from maximum limit at Calicut University

The admissions monitoring committee of the University of Calicut has recommended to the Syndicate to exclude special reservation categories from the statutory maximum limit of seats for undergraduate courses.

During the pandemic period, the government had increased the maximum statutory limit to 70 seats in a batch through an order issued in 2020. According to a recent order issued by the university, however, B.A. and B. Com courses can have only 60 seats. For B.Sc. and BCA., it is 48, BBA, BSW, BTTM, BVC, B.A. (Multimedia) 50, and BTHM, BHA and BHM it is 40. So, it was alleged that there could be a shortage in the number of seats this year. The university cannot increase the number of seats without the government’s approval.

Sources said that till 2019, special categories such as people with disabilities, sports, and Lakshadweep residents were not part of the statutory maximum limit. They were, however, included in it in the 2020 order. The committee’s recommendation is to go back to the previous method of admissions, which will lead to a rise in the total number of seats. The Syndicate will have to ratify the proposal if it has to be implemented. The admission process is expected to start in the coming days.