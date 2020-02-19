Move to enforce UGC norms in Principal posting upsets teachers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 February 2020 20:03 IST

Higher Education Department issues circular in this regard

The Higher Education Department’s decision to enforce the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in Principals’ selection in government arts and science colleges has ruffled a section of the teaching community.

Fearing that the hasty implementation of the rules could lead to a chaotic situation in several colleges, they demanded that move be deferred.

A circular issued by the department recently that stated that all Principal selections would hereafter be undertaken by adhering to the 2018 UGC regulations, which mandated the constitution of selection committees. The decision to enforce the guidelines has come at a time when nearly 24 out of the 67 government arts and science colleges did not have full-time Principals. Besides, the Principals in around 30 colleges are set to retire by May.

In addition to the existing eligibility requirements of Ph.D and associate professorship, the UGC guidelines stipulates at least 10 published peer-reviewed journals and a minimum API (academic performance indicators) score of 120. Besides, while a minimum teaching experience of 15 years in government colleges was another criterion, the UGC rules will enable professors and associate professors with a total service of 15 years of “teaching, research or administration in universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education” to be considered for the position.

While the department has maintained that the State was legally bound to implement the norms of the apex body failing which it could be denied grants, the teaching community claimed that its implementation could adversely affect several institutions. The move also threatened to scuttle seniority system that has been viewed as the basis for promotions under the Kerala Service Rules.

“Barely 10 of those who were being considered for promotion to the Pprincipals’ posts would satisfy the criteria. Strangely, the order has come when the department promotion committee was set to meet later this month. The panel would be rendered useless with the UGC mandating the creation of 16-member selection committees in its place,” a source said.

According to general secretary of the Association of Kerala Government College Teachers N. Manoj, many of the provisions were unrealistic, considering the limitations that existed in the higher education sector of the State.

While not many professors in the State could claim to have published 10 peer-reviewed journals, the requirement of an API score of 120 was also unreasonable. “Under the existing norms, only one teacher from a college would be permitted to attend seminars or conferences, which could earn them two points, at a time,” he said.

He said that while teachers were all for enhancing quality, such steps should be adopted only after ensuring adequate facilities. “The opportunities for refresher courses are limited in the State. The Academic Staff College at Karyavattom could accommodate only 40 teachers per course, despite receiving around 1,600 applications,” Mr. Manoj said.