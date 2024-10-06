Move to end spot bookings at Sabarimala ignites controversy

The latest move by authorities to end spot bookings at Sabarimala has ignited a major controversy, with Opposition parties accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of resorting to unscientific measures to manage crowds at the hill temple.

In a statement, Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala criticised the government over the move, accusing it of using Sabarimala to divert public attention from serious political crises facing the state government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Concerns raised

“The complete abolition of spot booking will only worsen the situation for devotees. While limiting the number of visitors to 80,000 per day is a positive step, at least 10,000 to 15,000 of that quota should be reserved for spot bookings,” said Mr. Chennithala. He also called for the deployment of experienced police officers at the 18 holy steps to ensure that at least 80 devotees ascend the steps each minute.

K. Surendran, State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), echoed similar concerns, suggesting that at least 10% of daily bookings should be allocated for spot bookings. “Devotees who are unable to book online due to various reasons should be allowed to join the queue,” he said. He also attributed many of the issues at the Sabarimala temple to laxity and mismanagement by the police and argued that arrangements modelled after the Tirupati temple, where devotees are allowed year-round, would not be feasible at Sabarimala.

Amidst the criticisms, Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan reiterated that there will be no spot booking for the upcoming season. “We will examine what can be done for devotees who arrive without online bookings,” he said, assuring the public that measures such as online bookings and additional parking arrangements at Nilackal and Erumely are being put in place for the convenience of pilgrims.

Officials with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) too have affirmed the importance of online booking, noting that it allows authorities to maintain a record of all devotees visiting the hill temple throughout the pilgrimage season.

While inaugurating the south regional executive committee meeting of Hindu Aikya Vedi at Kottarakara on Sunday, C. Babu, State organising secretary of the outfit, said, “Capping online registration at Sabarimala at 80,000 and doing away with spot booking is against the interest of Ayyappa devotees.” Mr Babu also alleged that the board is turning Sabarimala into a business centre without anticipating the daily increase in the number of devotees and devising any action plans.

