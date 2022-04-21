Move to convert aided colleges into deemed universities opposed

April 21, 2022 22:57 IST

It will make higher education costly with unregulated fee hike by managements, says teachers’ body

The Kerala Private College Teachers Association has opposed the government’s move to elevate higher educational institutions to deemed universities.

Quoting media reports, association representatives said the government had plans to convert aided autonomous institutions into deemed-to-be universities.

Dr. Premachandran Keezhoth, general secretary of the organisation, said the national education policy made it clear that there would be only universities and autonomous institutions in the higher education sector. The policy indicates that there will be no more deemed universities.

Association representatives said there was no logic in the move to set up deemed universities when the existing autonomous colleges had powers to offer degrees and frame their own syllabi.

Dr. Keezhoth said there was fee regulation in aided colleges at present in accordance with an agreement between the government and managements. Such regulations will not be in place, if such institutions are converted into deemed universities, as managements will have unregulated powers to hike fees and fix salaries of employees, he said.

Association representatives said higher education would turn inaccessible for students from economically-backward communities due to unregulated fee hike.