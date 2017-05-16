Move to close blast case suffers setback

The State government’s move to close a seven-year-old case of bomb explosion at the CPI(M) office at Thooneri, near Nadapuram, has suffered a setback with the Kozhikode additional sessions court not only dismissing the government pleader’s petition but also reopening the evidence in the case. The case related to an explosion of country-made bombs, allegedly stored at the CPI(M)’s local committee office, on January 28, 2010 that caused damage to the two-storey building. Investigations revealed that swords and explosive substances had also been stored at the office.

The case was initially investigated by the Nadapuram police but later taken over by the Crime Branch. Last month, district government pleader K.N. Jayakumar moved a petition seeking to withdraw the case on the grounds that there were “no direct eye witnesses” and that there was “no damage caused to anyone or building”.

However, the court on April 20 dismissed the petition quoting a report by the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, that had found about a dozen explosion-related damage to the building.