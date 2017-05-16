Move to close blast case suffers setback

The State government’s move to close a seven-year-old case of bomb explosion at the CPI(M) office at Thooneri, near Nadapuram, has suffered a setback with the Kozhikode additional sessions court not only dismissing the government pleader’s petition but also reopening the evidence in the case. The case related to an explosion of country-made bombs, allegedly stored at the CPI(M)’s local committee office, on January 28, 2010 that caused damage to the two-storey building. Investigations revealed that swords and explosive substances had also been stored at the office.
The case was initially investigated by the Nadapuram police but later taken over by the Crime Branch. Last month, district government pleader K.N. Jayakumar moved a petition seeking to withdraw the case on the grounds that there were “no direct eye witnesses” and that there was “no damage caused to anyone or building”.
However, the court on April 20 dismissed the petition quoting a report by the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, that had found about a dozen explosion-related damage to the building.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor