Move to amend Land Assignment Act raises concern in Idukki

August 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Farmers’ groups and religious organisations have raised concerns over the government move to amend the Kerala Government Land Assignment Act.

The Bill seeking to amend the Act is expected to be introduced in the Assembly on Thursday. Farmers’ groups have demanded provision for unconditional use of assigned lands.

The proposed amendment will empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming. As per the amendment, rules could also be framed to discourage the use of the lands for purposes others than the stated ones.

The Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), which consists of different traders’ associations, 22 farmers’ groups, and several religious and community organisations in the district, has demanded that the Bill should include a clause that the title deed holders can use their lands without any restriction.

ILFM general convener Rassak Chooravelil said the people in Idukki were already burdened by a number of restrictions under the land use policy. “Recently, based on the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, the district administration has imposed restrictions for constructions in 13 panchayats in Munnar,” he said.

Idukki District Congress Committee(DCC) president C.P. Mathew said the proposed amendments to the Land Assignment Act were a gimmick to divert the burning land-related issues in the district. “Our demand is that the government should call a special Assembly session to discuss the issues. The farmers should be allowed to use lands assigned to them before January 1, 1977, unconditionally,” said Mr Mathew.

The Congress-led Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has already announced a hartal in Idukki on August 18, demanding immediate steps by the government to resolve the land issues in the district.

Chairman of the media commission of the Idukki diocese Father Jins Karakkat said that orders issued by the government from time to time had adversely affected the citizens in Idukki. “If the government amends the Land Assignment Act without addressing the demand for unconditional use of assigned land, it will not benefit the Idukki people,” he said.

High Range Samrakshana Samithy (HRSS) general convener Fr Sebastian Kochupurakal also hoped the government would remove the conditions on land use in the assigned lands.

In a statement, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the amendment of the Land Assignment Act was a long-term demand of the people. “The government decision will be helpful to solve the land issues in Idukki,” said Mr Augustine.