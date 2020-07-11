Move on Hagia Sophia decried

PATHANAMTHITTA

11 July 2020 23:08 IST

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has strongly condemned the Turkish President’s decision to convert the historic Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, KCBC deputy secretary general and official spokesman Fr. Varghese Valikkattu alleged that the decision was aimed at seeking votes in the name of religion, promoting intolerance, and encouraging religious extremism.

This highly condemnable act by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogen was painful for the public as well as the Catholic Church that had always stood for global peace, brotherhood and greatness of God, he said. The move was made despite strong objections by UNESCO and the Orthodox Church, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Hagia Sophia, originally a Christian basilica, was converted into a mosque in 1453 by the Ottoman Turks who conquered the then city of Constantinople (Istanbul). Under the Republic of Turkey, Hagia Sophia was made a museum in 1934. UNESCO has declared it a World Heritage Site.