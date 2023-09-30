Move for simultaneous polls is unconstitutional: P.D.T. Achary

September 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Central government’s move to implement the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal in a hasty manner is unconstitutional and goes against the federal principles, according to former Secretary General of Lok Sabha P.D.T Achary.

Inaugurating a national seminar organised by the All India Progressive Forum (AIPF) here on Saturday, he said population figures could not be the barometer of the quality of democracy; it was determined by the kind of democracy in a country. “How can a nation call itself the mother of democracy if the ruling class indulges in undemocratic practices?”

Hailing Jawaharlal Nehru as a champion of democracy, he said Nehru had listened to the people. “That is why the period when Nehru was Prime Minister is referred to as the golden era of democracy in India”.

Mr. Achary said things had degenerated to a situation in which important bills were rushed through Parliament without meaningful discussion or consultation. “Legislative business in Parliament has given way to arbitrary decision-making. Citizens are being deprived of their fundamental rights, and voices of dissent are silenced using the threat of anti-national laws. The country is being riven asunder in the name of religion”.

Mr. Achary said many Governors were violating Constitutional principles by sitting on important legislation passed by State Assemblies without giving assent. The collapse of the federal system of governance would erode the powers of States, he warned, calling for a movement to protect secular values and democratic and constitutional rights.

Mr. Achary also released a book on ‘Protection of the Western Ghats and life’ published by the AIPF. Working president of the forum Vijayakumar Marla presided.