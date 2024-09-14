Mounting protests over quarries in Wayanad stir political upheaval 

In the wake of the devastating Chooralmala landslide, granite quarries in the district are facing mounting opposition from the public, leading to widespread protests that have left political parties in a tight spot.

The unrest has also caused rift within grama panchayat committees, most notably in Mullankolly, where panchayat president P.K. Vijayan has indicated his intention to resign due to disagreements over the operation of quarries.

Three quarries are operational in Mullankolly. Licenses have been granted to two additional sites and applications are pending for nine more.

Following the recent calamity, residents launched a series of protests against the proliferation of quarries in the area. In Channothukolly, community members from various political affiliations rallied against a proposed quarry, drawing support from some Congress leaders, which reportedly infuriated UDF-ruled Mullankolly grama panchayat’s president P.K. Vijayan.

Mr. Vijayan said that he communicated his concerns to both district and State party leadership, expressing his reluctance to continue in his role amidst ongoing disputes regarding quarry operations.

“Three quarries are operational in the civic body and licenses for two more have been issued in compliance with established rules and with all necessary departmental clearances,” he said. In the wake of the recent disaster, the civic body has issued a stop memo to all functioning quarries and requested the District Collector’s intervention to conduct site inspections.

Given that Mr. Vijayan is the sole tribal representative in the panchayat administration affiliated with the UDF, his resignation could complicate matters for the party as the president’s position is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

However, District Congress Committee (DCC) president N.D. Appachan told The Hindu that the issue was solved amicably and the DCC would convene a parliamentary party meeting in Mullankolly on September 20 to discuss the issue further.