Mounting dues affect fuel supply for police vehicles

April 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Police units from across the district and nearby areas relied on the Raksha Fuels outlet run by Indian Oil for refuelling their vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

Law enforcement stared at the possibility of being partially affected in the district with fuel supply to police vehicles getting disrupted.

The police force faced the ignominy of being denied fuel from the retail outlet functioning near the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp at Peroorkada owing to its inability to pay the fuel company outstanding dues exceeding ₹1.5 crore. Police units from across the district and nearby areas relied on the Raksha Fuels outlet run by Indian Oil for refuelling their vehicles.

While the outlet has conveyed its unwillingness towards supplying fuel for the police without clearing the mounting dues, it continued to cater to the public.

The situation prompted State Police Chief Anil Kant to write to all unit heads on Friday evening to refuel department vehicles from petrol pumps near the respective stations and to ensure they had necessary fuel advance. The government was considering a request that was sent for fuel expenses, the message stated.

He also flagged the increased fuel expense, wear and tear of vehicles, and additional manpower that were required when vehicles came from long distances for refuelling in Peroorkada.

