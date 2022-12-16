Mounting apprehension about ESZ imposition manifests as a political minefield for the LDF

December 16, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress backs farmers’ protest against satellite survey data

Special Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram:

Mounting public apprehension about the questionable results of the satellite survey conducted at the behest of the Supreme Court to demarcate a one-kilometre development-free buffer zone around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries has evolved as the latest political minefield for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Fearful of being ejected from their holdings, citizens inundated the government with requests for field verification, ground-truthing, of the “erroneous” survey data released by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSRSEC).

The government had tasked the KSERC to collect data on structures within a one-km radius of forests as a precursor to imposing the SC-mandated ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ).

The likely imposition of the buffer zone had precipitated a palpable sense of uneasiness in Kerala, given that forests accounted for 74.19% of its geographical area. Moreover, residents, a large section of them settler farmers, fear the proposed buffer zone would stymie development and upend their livelihood.

Idukki, which has a 72.33% forest cover, followed by Wayanad and Kozhikode, has emerged as the hotspot of angry resistance against the SC’s order. The Church has thrown its considerable weight behind the farming community at risk of losing their livelihood to the proposed ESZ.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has sought to capitalise on the insecurity of the settler farmer community. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate a farmers’ protest in rural Kozhikode.

Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran accused Congress of politicising the issue. The government has moved the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) to gain total exemption from the proposed zone.

The Supreme Court would hear the State’s plea in mid-January. Kerala has sought total exemption from the ESZ imposition. Mr. Saseendran said the State could ill-afford to ban human activity and development in scores of villages and towns abutting the State’s forests.

The State government has sought to mitigate the growing restiveness by enlisting local bodies to open help desks and conducting field inspections with forest officials to allay farmers’ fears about losing their land and homes to the ESZ.

It has asked local bodies to comprehensively map localities abutting forests in their respective localities to make the State’s case against ESZ more potent in the SC.

