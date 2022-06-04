Mountaineer has lofty plans for the tricolour

Pandalam native to unfurl national flag on the highest point of all continents to mark 75th I-Day

Ascending the highest peaks across the seven continents and unfurling the national flag at these points to celebrate the country's 75th year of Independence can be too big a dream even for professional mountaineers.

Thirty-five-year-old Sheikh Hassan Khan from Pandalam, however, is determined to distinguish himself. Back home after his conquest of Mount Everest, the world's highest point, just a couple of weeks ago, he looks in no mood to retreat.

Later this year, Mr. Khan will be making his way up Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, to be followed with Cerro Aconcagua, the highest point in the southern hemisphere. Having pursued an advanced training course in high-altitude mountaineering from Darjeeling, Mr. Khan launched his mission by tackling Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, in February last year.

“The challenge now is to maintain this momentum. As soon as the funds are ready and the ideal season sets in, I will be leaving for Antarctica, mostly by December,” said Mr. Khan, a senior grade assistant with the State Finance Department in Thiruvananthapuram.

The tricolour that was carried by Shaikh Hassan Khan onto the Mount Everest being unfurled in front of the Puthuvakkal village library at Kulanada near Pandalam. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Mr. Khan climbed Everest with a 13-member team, which reached the Everest base camp from Kathmandu on April 13 this year. The next day, they set off on a trek lasting a month and scaled the highest point on May 15. As is the case with all commercial expeditions, they were assisted by Sherpa climbers, who carried the lion's share of the luggage.

“The final climb from camp four, which is located at an altitude of 26,000 feet, began on May 14 night. As the bitter wind pushed the already freezing temperatures even lower, we kept on moving and finished the next morning. Up there, at 8,848 metres, the feeling defies words,” recalled Mr. Khan.

The journey from camp two, according to him, was a roller coaster ride of follies and survival. At one point, Mr. Khan had retreated to a point below the base camp following pneumonia and physical exhaustion, before scaling back five days later.

“The lack of oxygen and the harsh environment make it hard to recover properly, and you are out of breath just walking around,” he added.

Though he had carried a 30/20 feet national flag to the top, the weather permitted its unfurling only at camp four. “But I am not at all disappointed as more summits remain to be conquered,” he says.