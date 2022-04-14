MoU to promote lecture series
Kozhikode
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, and Young Communicators Club (YCC), Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) to expand the scope of promoting lecture series, industry-connect and publishing sector here on Wednesday. College Principal Sabu K. Thomas and PRCI national head T. Vinay Kumar, inked the accord on hybrid mode. Fr. N.J. Anto, college Vice Principal and Ram C. Menon, Kerala head of YCC were present on the occasion.
