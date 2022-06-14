MoU to be signed for graphene centre

India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG) will be country’s first such venture

The country’s first graphene research and development knowledge centre, the India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG), is set to become a reality.

The project’s implementing partners–Digital University Kerala (DUK), Centre for Materials of Electronics Technology (C-MET) and Tata Steel–will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will also be present.

Being established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, IICG will come up at the Integrated Startup Complex at Kinfra High Tech Park in Kalamassery, Kochi. The project has been envisaged with an outlay Rs.86.41 crore.

The DUK will facilitate graphene transfer and develop applications, while C-MET will be involved in graphene synthesis and development that is required for such applications. Tata Steel will be the key industrial partner in the collaboration. The company will provide an investment of Rs.7 crore, in addition to extending business and technical support for the centre.

The IICG will undertake research and development, product innovation and capacity building activities in the area of graphene and other 2D material systems for sensors and actuators, and energy storage and harvesting. While the application of graphene is universal, the primary focus of IICG will be in the fields of electronics, sensors and energy conversion devices where there is huge potential for industrial growth in India. The centre will also create common facilities that can be widely accessed by research labs, MSMEs and startup companies working in this area, according to an official release.