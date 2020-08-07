MoU signed for setting up advanced COVID-19 lab at CUK

G. Gopakumar, Vice Chancellor, CUK, handing over the MoU to Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Thursday.

Kasaragod

07 August 2020 23:13 IST

The Central University (CUK) of Kerala and the Health Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday for establishing an independent COVID-19 testing facility with a vision to develop it as a separate advanced diagnosis lab for Kasaragod district.

The agreement was signed by G. Gopakumar, Vice Chancellor, CUK, and District Collector D. Sajith Babu

At present, the COVID-19 testing lab of Kasaragod district is situated at the CUK’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology on its Periye campus.

“The lab is functioning with the support of faculty members and senior research scholars of the department, apart from the deputed medical lab technicians from the Health Department,” said Dr. Rajendra Pilankatta, HOD, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, who is heading the team.

He said the lab had completed more than 20,000 tests.

Mr. Pilankatta further said all the existing equipment of the university was being used for the lab. The new lab would be functioning in a separate building inside the campus, he said.