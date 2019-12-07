MoU signed for Kerala Nutrition Research Centre

Kerala is launching a nutrition research centre in the State capital, with the cooperation of National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), as part of Sampushta Keralam, a project being implemented by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), under the National Nutrition Mission.
An MoU for the same was signed by the NIFTEM Registrar, J.S. Rana and the Director of Department of Women and Child Development T.V. Anupama, in the presence of K.K. Shylaja, Minister for Health, Social Justice, and WCD, here on Friday.
Special Secretary, WCD, Biju Prabhakar and NIFTEM Principal Investigator Komal Chouhan were present.
The government has given administrative sanction for ₹42 lakh for the research centre. It will monitor and supervise the implementation of all nutritional programmes for women and children.
