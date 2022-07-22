MoU inked to set up dairy project and logistics unit

KSIDC managing director M.G. Rajamanickam and Muralya Dairy Products chairman and managing director K. Muraleedharan exchange documents after signing an MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve for setting up a Rs. 100 crore dairy project and logistics unit at Angamaly.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Muralya Dairy Products (P) Ltd for setting up a dairy project and logistics unit in Ernakulam district.

The MoU was signed by M.G. Rajamanickam, managing director, KSIDC, and K. Muraleedharan, chairman and managing director, Muralya Dairy Products, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

Muralya Dairy Products is an arm of the UAE-based SFC group, and the new project is its second unit in the State. The proposed project is being set up at a cost of ₹100 crore to cater to the demand of Central and north Kerala regions. The project will come up on 4.60 acres of leased land in KSIDC’s industrial area at Angamaly. It is expected to commence commercial operations in two to three years, and generate employment for at least 5,200 persons including roughly 300 direct jobs.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 100 KLPD for liquid milk. The product segment includes fluid milk variants and milk products such as paneer, butter (in cubes, plane & table), ice cream, flavoured fresh milk, etc. The product line will also include premium varieties of fluid milk like farm fresh wholesome milk, A2 milk, lactogen-free milk, and UHT. The proposed project will be a step towards achieving self-sufficiency in milk production in Kerala.

Mr Rajamanickam said KSIDC would facilitate the company in establishing and ensuring smooth operations in the State by providing financial and infrastructure development support, time bound clearances, and other assistance as per the policies and regulations of the State government.