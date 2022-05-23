MoU for solar city project

Providing a boost to the Solar City programme being implemented in the State capital, the Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German international development firm GIZ, which has been roped in as the technical consultancy for the project, here on Tuesday.

ANERT chief executive officer and officials of the German Embassy will be the signatories of the agreement. The various objectives of the project include solar power stations to provide subsidised connections for domestic consumer, solar power plants to supply electricity to government offices, charging stations for electric vehicles and smart bus shelters that run on solar power, according to a press note.