Motorist killed in accident

A 61-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a pickup van near Thiruvallam early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mohanan, 61, of Vandithadam, near Thiruvallam. The incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. when Mohanan was headed for the General Hospital. The coconut-laden van which came from Kollam was headed for Nagercoil, the police said.
The collision took place on the old bridge near Pachalloor that leads to East Fort.
Despite being rushed to the MCH, Mohanan’s life could not be saved. He was the Santhipuram branch secretary of the CPI (M). He is survived by his wife and two children. The van driver was arrested and let off on bail later.
