Motorcyclist injured in freak mishap

February 23, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcyclist sustained critical injuries after a tyre that fell off a moving ambulance hit his vehicle in Pallipuram on Saturday.

According to the Mangalapuram police, the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. when the ambulance was headed for the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. The motorcyclist, Prasanna Kumar of Murukkumpuzha, lost control of his vehicle after being hit by the stray tyre and could not prevent it from falling into a ditch. He was soon rushed to the medical college hospital.

