Motorcyclist injured after deer darts across his path in Ernakulam

March 14, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Two days after an autorickshaw driver was killed and three passengers injured after colliding with a sambar deer that sped across their path near Kothamangalam, a motorcyclist was injured in a similar accident in the region on March 13 (Wednesday) night.

The injured is Basil, 45, of Vadattupara. He ended up with an injured shoulder bone after a sambar deer reportedly arrowed across his path on the Bhoothathankettu-Vadattupara route on Wednesday around 11 p.m. Basil, a conductor with the KSRTC on temporary basis, remains admitted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Vigil P.N., 41, of Elamblassery in Kuttampuzha panchayat, which is around 15 km from Kothamangalam town, had died after his autorickshaw collided with a sambar deer and turned turtle at Kadapara on the Punnekkad-Thattekkad Road at Keerampara in Kothamangalam on March 11 (Monday) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.