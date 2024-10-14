ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle rider killed in accident in Kozhikode

Published - October 14, 2024 12:09 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident at Vattoliparamba near Mukkom in Kozhikode district on October 13 (Sunday). The victim was identified as Mohammed Jaseem. His motorcycle struck a compound wall along the road. His brother, Mohammed Jinshad, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 1:45 a.m. while they were returning home after visiting a mall in the city. Mohammed Jaseem was a second-year BCom student at PPTM Arts and Science College at Vengara.

