Motorcycle rider killed in accident in Kozhikode

A 19-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident at Vattoliparamba near Mukkom in Kozhikode district on October 13 (Sunday). The victim was identified as Mohammed Jaseem. His motorcycle struck a compound wall along the road. His brother, Mohammed Jinshad, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 1:45 a.m. while they were returning home after visiting a mall in the city. Mohammed Jaseem was a second-year BCom student at PPTM Arts and Science College at Vengara.