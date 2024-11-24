ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle rider killed after getting entangled in rope across road

Published - November 24, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Pathanamthitta 

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after being entangled in a rope stretched across the Muthoor-Kuttappuzha road near Thiruvalla on Sunday. The rope had been set up to restrict movement during tree-felling activities.

The victim, Saed, a native of Thakazhi in Alappuzha, was traveling home with his wife and two children after visiting a relative in Thiruvalla. Unaware of the barrier, Saed struck the rope and fell onto the road. He died instantly, despite being rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

Saed’s wife and children, who also fell in the accident, escaped with minor injuries.

Tree-felling work was underway at the Government School premises in Muthoor, and workers had installed the rope as a safety measure. According to eyewitnesses, the rope, resembling a plastic wire, was tied between an electric post and a tree near the busy road. It was reportedly removed immediately after the accident.

Eyewitnesses also noted that earlier in the day, some two-wheeler riders had lifted the barrier to pass through, but its presence posed a significant hazard to others.

Saed’s body, currently kept in a hospital morgue, will be handed over to his family following a post-mortem examination.

A case will be registered against those responsible for erecting the barrier, including the work contractor, police said.

