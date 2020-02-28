Motorcycle expedition flagged off at INA

Rear Admiral Amit Vikram, Principal, INA, flagging off the third leg of motorcycle expedition by 26 Equipment Depot. in Kannur on Friday.

28 February 2020 22:20 IST

A motorcycle expedition from 26 Equipment Depot, Air Force, Bengaluru, comprising two IAF officers, five Senior Non Commissioned Officers (NCO), seven NCOs, and one defence civilian was flagged off at Indian Naval Academy (INA) on Friday.

The first leg of the expedition was flagged off on February 26 from Bengaluru. The expedition on its second leg from Mangaluru reached INA on Thursday and the third leg of the expedition was flagged off by Rear Admiral Amit Vikram, Principal, INA.

The objective of the motorcycle expedition is to promote the ‘Fitness First and Go Green’ campaign.

The expedition is heading for Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Thanjavur, Chennai and will finally reach 26 Equipment Depot, Bengaluru, on March 5 after covering a distance of 2,400 km.