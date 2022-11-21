Motorbike rider arrested for obstructing convoy of Kerala High Court Chief Justice

November 21, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The man, a container lorry driver by profession, committed the act while in an intoxicated condition, say police

The Hindu Bureau

A motorbike rider has been charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide (under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code) after he reportedly blocked the convoy of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar, at the first Goshree bridge on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also allegedly showered abuses. The bike rider, Udumpanchola native Tijo, who stays at Puthuvype, was arrested by the Mulavukad police based on a complaint by the Chief Justice’s pilot officer. The police said Tijo, a container lorry driver by profession, committed the act while in an intoxicated condition.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

He claimed that he had no malice towards the Chief Justice. He is yet to get over the influence of liquor and will shortly be produced before the magistrate, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bike rider has, in addition, been charged under Sections 279, 294 (b), 353, 308, 341 and 506 of the IPC for rash driving, using abusive language, obstructing the duty of a public servant, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US