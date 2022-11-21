  1. EPaper
Motorbike rider arrested for obstructing convoy of Kerala High Court Chief Justice

The man, a container lorry driver by profession, committed the act while in an intoxicated condition, say police

November 21, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorbike rider has been charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide (under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code) after he reportedly blocked the convoy of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar, at the first Goshree bridge on Sunday night.

He also allegedly showered abuses. The bike rider, Udumpanchola native Tijo, who stays at Puthuvype, was arrested by the Mulavukad police based on a complaint by the Chief Justice’s pilot officer. The police said Tijo, a container lorry driver by profession, committed the act while in an intoxicated condition.

He claimed that he had no malice towards the Chief Justice. He is yet to get over the influence of liquor and will shortly be produced before the magistrate, they said.

The bike rider has, in addition, been charged under Sections 279, 294 (b), 353, 308, 341 and 506 of the IPC for rash driving, using abusive language, obstructing the duty of a public servant, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

