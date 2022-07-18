Motor Vehicles Department registers 200 cases under Operation Race in Alappuzha

Drive in wake of increasing bike accidents, norms violations

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has registered over 200 cases in Alappuzha district under Operation Race, a special drive conducted recently to rein in speeding and illegal alteration of motorcycles.

Officials said here on Monday that the drive was carried out in the wake of increasing accidents and violations involving motorbikes, especially high-end superbikes. Apart from registering cases, seizing two-wheelers and slapping fines, officials said they had initiated measures to revoke the registration certificates of vehicles and driving licences of riders caught for serious violations.

Apart from registering cases for overspeeding and alteration of vehicles, motorists were booked for non-display or faulty display of number plates, and reckless riding among other traffic violations.

“Usually, motorbikes are altered by fixing hollow exhaust pipes, removing safety devices such as mudguard, huggers and mirrors. Riders usually remove their registration plate or retrofit it in such a manner that it can be flipped and folded inwards and thus hide the registration number intentionally. These vehicles are sometimes used for illegal activities such as snatching, robbery, street races and so on. As violators don’t stop when lawfully signalled and chasing them involves risks, we deployed officers in shadow for nabbing such riders,” said an MVD official.

The official said the delinquent consideration of the law and human life in a frivolous manner by those racing on expensive high-speed superbikes was causing harm to the public and other road users. "The Operation Race has ended, but there is going to be a continuous focus on two-wheelers breaking laws," the official added.

The special drive was carried out under the supervision of Regional Transport Officer (enforcement) Antony K.C.. MVD inspector Jinson Xaviour Paul, assistant inspectors Varun A., Najeeb A. and others were also part of the drive.