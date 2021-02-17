Motor vehicle tax exemption for January-March quarter

Govt. also announces instalment, settlement options

The government has exempted all stage carriers and contract carriages registered in the State from paying motor vehicle tax for the January-March quarter of 2021.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said on Wednesday that the government had also decided to allow the owners of various classes of motor vehicles with motor vehicle tax arrears to remit them in equal monthly instalments.

The Minister said the decisions would come as a relief to the motorists reeling under the daily price hike of petroleum products being carried out by oil majors and the crisis arising out of COVID-19. The exemption in paying road tax for the quarter beginning January 1 would be a relief for the owners of the contract and stage carriers facing poor patronage.

Those having arrears of six months to one year can remit them in six instalments and those having arrears from one year to two years can remit them in eight instalments. Those with arrears of two-to four years will have to remit them in 10 instalments. All arrears can be remitted from March 20, 2021.

For those with arrears above four years, one-time settlement with 30-40% concessions is available till March 31, 2021. Those who have dismantled or lost the vehicles and are facing revenue recovery can make use of the one-time settlement facility.