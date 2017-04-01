Motor vehicle strike total

Strike by private transport operators to press for a rollback of hiked insurance premium and road tax had a crippling effect on life across Kerala on Friday.
Private buses, taxis and autorikshaws stayed off the road all over the State, hitting movement of goods and people.
While people had to depend entirely on the services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and the Kerala State Water Transport Department, there was no such relief for the trading community which had to wait for the 24-hour strike, which began at midnight on Thursday, to be over before supplies could be restored.
Although the strike organisers had announced that there would be no forcible compliance with their strike call, isolated skirmishes were reported from different parts of the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor