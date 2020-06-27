Motor vehicle strike on July 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 June 2020 23:24 IST

A joint protest committee of motor vehicle workers has called for a Statewide motor vehicle strike from 6 a.m to 12 noon on July 10 demanding rollback of the fuel price hike, provision of fuel at subsidised rates for taxi vehicles, bringing fuel prices under GST and revision of autorickshaw-taxi fare rates.

In a committee press statement here on Saturday, the committee said when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the duty on diesel was ₹3.56 and petrol ₹9.40, which has now increased to ₹31.83 and ₹32.98 respectively.

CITU State president Anathalavattom Anandan said that although global crude oil prices have fallen, the Centre along with the oil companies have been looting the people during the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising