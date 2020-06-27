Motor vehicle strike on July 10

A joint protest committee of motor vehicle workers has called for a Statewide motor vehicle strike from 6 a.m to 12 noon on July 10 demanding rollback of the fuel price hike, provision of fuel at subsidised rates for taxi vehicles, bringing fuel prices under GST and revision of autorickshaw-taxi fare rates.

In a committee press statement here on Saturday, the committee said when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the duty on diesel was ₹3.56 and petrol ₹9.40, which has now increased to ₹31.83 and ₹32.98 respectively.

CITU State president Anathalavattom Anandan said that although global crude oil prices have fallen, the Centre along with the oil companies have been looting the people during the pandemic.