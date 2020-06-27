Kerala

Motor vehicle strike on July 10

A joint protest committee of motor vehicle workers has called for a Statewide motor vehicle strike from 6 a.m to 12 noon on July 10 demanding rollback of the fuel price hike, provision of fuel at subsidised rates for taxi vehicles, bringing fuel prices under GST and revision of autorickshaw-taxi fare rates.

In a committee press statement here on Saturday, the committee said when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the duty on diesel was ₹3.56 and petrol ₹9.40, which has now increased to ₹31.83 and ₹32.98 respectively.

CITU State president Anathalavattom Anandan said that although global crude oil prices have fallen, the Centre along with the oil companies have been looting the people during the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 11:25:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/motor-vehicle-strike-on-july-10/article31935768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY