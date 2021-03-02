Motor strike hits life in Kollam

KOLLAM

02 March 2021 18:56 IST

Poor attendance in offices following stir against fuel price hike

With Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, taxis and autorickshaws stopping all services and the majority of commercial vehicles staying off the road, the motor strike called by the joint front of various trade unions against the fuel price hike hit normal life in the district on Tuesday.

Private vehicles were seen in many places and the strike supporters made no attempt to block them. Public transport was totally hit and offices in various parts of the district saw a dip in attendance. Though a few autorickshaws were seen plying on the outskirts, the strike was near-total in the city.

Traders and business outlets had made arrangements to tackle the situation by changing the schedules of trucks and lorries.

The strike was called by the Kerala Motor Vyavasaya Samyukta Samiti, a collective of major trade unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), who also took out a march to the city centre.