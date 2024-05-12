ADVERTISEMENT

Mother’s Day celebrated in the world of Aksharasree

Updated - May 12, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Mother and daughter, both Aksharasree equivalency learners at Kamaleswaram school, take Mother’s Day celebrations to the classroom.

The Hindu Bureau

Nasiya R. giving her mother Shahida K. a flower on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, a mother and daughter reached Government Higher Secondary School, Kamaleswaram, for equivalency studies.

The equivalency classes are being held as part of the Aksharasree continuing education programme implemented by the city Corporation in collaboration with the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

As the second Sunday in May is celebrated as Mother’s Day every year, Nasiya R. gave her mother Shahida K. study material, a flower, and sweets. They went to class together where Nasiya distributed sweets to her classmates too.

Both Nasiya and Shahida are higher secondary second year Aksharasree equivalency learners at the Kamaleswaram school.

Aksharasree project coordinator B. Sajeev and centre coordinatos Swapna, Ashwini, and Shajin were present.

