GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mother’s Day celebrated in the world of Aksharasree

Mother and daughter, both Aksharasree equivalency learners at Kamaleswaram school, take Mother’s Day celebrations to the classroom.

Updated - May 12, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Nasiya R. giving her mother Shahida K. a flower on Mother’s Day.

Nasiya R. giving her mother Shahida K. a flower on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, a mother and daughter reached Government Higher Secondary School, Kamaleswaram, for equivalency studies.

The equivalency classes are being held as part of the Aksharasree continuing education programme implemented by the city Corporation in collaboration with the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

As the second Sunday in May is celebrated as Mother’s Day every year, Nasiya R. gave her mother Shahida K. study material, a flower, and sweets. They went to class together where Nasiya distributed sweets to her classmates too.

Both Nasiya and Shahida are higher secondary second year Aksharasree equivalency learners at the Kamaleswaram school.

Aksharasree project coordinator B. Sajeev and centre coordinatos Swapna, Ashwini, and Shajin were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.