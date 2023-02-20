ADVERTISEMENT

Mother, son sustain injuries in attack

February 20, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her son sustained injuries in an alleged attack following a land dispute in Thazhe Vettoor in the Varkala police station limits on Monday evening.

Ranseena Beevi sustained injuries to her hand when she was hacked, while her son Shamnad sustained serious injuries after allegedly being hit by a vehicle driven by Shihabudeen, who is also admitted in a local hospital after sustaining injuries.

According to the Varkala police, Shihabudeen and Ramseena Beevi had got into a dispute over the functioning of a vegetable shop in a plot adjacent to land owned by Shihabudeen’s sister. Around 5.30 p.m., Shihabudeen allegedly came back with a friend in a vehicle and attempted to hack Ramseena Beevi’s elder son. She got injured when he tried to save her son. When Shamnad reached the spot soon after, Shihabudeen and his friend fled in their vehicle. Shihabudeen allegedly reversed the vehicle when Shamnad had attempted to chase him, causing serious injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US