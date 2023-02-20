Mother, son sustain injuries in attack

February 20, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A woman and her son sustained injuries in an alleged attack following a land dispute in Thazhe Vettoor in the Varkala police station limits on Monday evening.

Ranseena Beevi sustained injuries to her hand when she was hacked, while her son Shamnad sustained serious injuries after allegedly being hit by a vehicle driven by Shihabudeen, who is also admitted in a local hospital after sustaining injuries.

According to the Varkala police, Shihabudeen and Ramseena Beevi had got into a dispute over the functioning of a vegetable shop in a plot adjacent to land owned by Shihabudeen’s sister. Around 5.30 p.m., Shihabudeen allegedly came back with a friend in a vehicle and attempted to hack Ramseena Beevi’s elder son. She got injured when he tried to save her son. When Shamnad reached the spot soon after, Shihabudeen and his friend fled in their vehicle. Shihabudeen allegedly reversed the vehicle when Shamnad had attempted to chase him, causing serious injuries.