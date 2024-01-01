GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mother, partner arrested for assaulting toddler in Alappuzha

January 01, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kuthiathode police on Monday arrested a mother and her friend on the charge of assaulting the woman’s one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The arrested mother was identified as a Thondankulangara native. Her friend Krishnakumar hails from Thiruvizha in Alappuzha.

The victim sustained serious injuries allegedly after being beaten up by the arrested duo. The boy was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with a broken bone in his hand on Sunday. The child was reportedly subjected to caning as authorities found multiple marks over his body.

The boy’s parents are living separately. Officials said the child, who was living with his mother, was recently taken to his father’s home at Kuthiathode by the duo. The fatigued child was later taken to the hospital by relatives.

Meanwhile, the district child welfare committee on Monday said that it was ready to take care of the child. A meeting of the committee held here asked the police to expedite the investigation into the case. The committee would cover the child’s medical expenses if given consent by his father and based on the order by the Child Welfare Committee, said a press statement .

